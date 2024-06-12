Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.3% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 376,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after acquiring an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.02. 21,977,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,165,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.00 and its 200 day moving average is $428.64. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $468.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

