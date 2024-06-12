Coastwise Capital Group LLC Buys 600 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.6% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 2.4 %

BA traded down $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.31. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

