Coastwise Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,930 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 174,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,902,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. 29,563,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,761,305. The firm has a market cap of $158.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

