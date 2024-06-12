CMO Group (LON:CMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.50

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.70 ($0.17), with a volume of 21869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

CMO Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,325.00 and a beta of 0.52.

About CMO Group

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Clickbasin.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Plumbingsuperstore.co.uk, Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Tilesuperstore.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk, as well as through building super store website.

