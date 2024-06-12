Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 1-Year High at $221.73

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $221.73 and last traded at $219.87, with a volume of 23665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,167. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

