Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.51

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), with a volume of 2735060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.66 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.04 million, a P/E ratio of -168.80 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.07.

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.

