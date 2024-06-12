Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Citizens Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $91.08. The firm has a market cap of $198.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

