Citigroup Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $295.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $286.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.48% from the stock’s current price.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.01 and a 200-day moving average of $237.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

