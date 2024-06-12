Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in May

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the May 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CHGCY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. 72,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.82. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

