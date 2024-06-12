Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CTG traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115 ($1.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.28. Christie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 167 ($2.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.51 million, a PE ratio of -766.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

