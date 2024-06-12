Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Up 0.6%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3,154.59 and last traded at $3,149.62. Approximately 105,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 240,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,130.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,440.00 to $3,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,081.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2,694.43.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

