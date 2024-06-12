China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the May 15th total of 3,732,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.5 days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Wednesday. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.