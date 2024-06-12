China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the May 15th total of 3,732,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.5 days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Wednesday. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.
