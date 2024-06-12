China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Up 6,900.0% in May

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 6,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CLPXY opened at C$9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.30. China Longyuan Power Group has a 52-week low of C$5.62 and a 52-week high of C$10.91.

Get China Longyuan Power Group alerts:

China Longyuan Power Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from China Longyuan Power Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.