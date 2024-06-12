China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOZY remained flat at $24.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. China Coal Energy has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Coal Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that China Coal Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

