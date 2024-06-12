Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $4.82 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 3.3% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after acquiring an additional 145,395 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,471,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,272,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

KRE traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.31. 16,964,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,994,596. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

