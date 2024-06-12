Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Reduced by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,378 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.74. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

