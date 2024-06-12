Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,386,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,076,000 after buying an additional 118,750 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 171.5% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,892. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $284.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.