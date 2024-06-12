Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 818,000 shares, a growth of 2,952.2% from the May 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of CTNT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 954,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.08. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Xiaolin Tang sold 1,500,000 shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

