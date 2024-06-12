Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cetus Capital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CETU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,110,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 168,209 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

CETU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651. Cetus Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $11.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

About Cetus Capital Acquisition

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

