Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYYGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Centrica Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS CPYYY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Centrica has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Centrica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.