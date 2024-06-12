Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Centrica Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS CPYYY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Centrica has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Centrica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

