Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CAMLF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

About Central Asia Metals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.