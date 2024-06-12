Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Central Asia Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CAMLF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $2.74.
About Central Asia Metals
