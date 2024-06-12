Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of CARV opened at $1.95 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

