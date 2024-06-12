Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $6,482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,629,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of CVNA stock traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.95. 7,972,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,709,914. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
