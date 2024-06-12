Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $6,482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,629,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.95. 7,972,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,709,914. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carvana by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after acquiring an additional 266,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Carvana by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

