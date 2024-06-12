Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.62. 4,516,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 30,661,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 224.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 581,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 15.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

