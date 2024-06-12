Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading 3.8% Higher

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $16.96. 10,200,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 30,438,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

