CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for 1.6% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Avenir Corp owned about 0.16% of CarMax worth $18,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in CarMax by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

