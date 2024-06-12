Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$35.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CWB. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.15.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$17.48 on Wednesday, reaching C$42.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,965. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.47. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$23.21 and a 52-week high of C$44.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

