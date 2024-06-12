Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 49.9 %

NYSE CNQ traded down $35.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. 5,916,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,400,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 127,549 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 61.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

