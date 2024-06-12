Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

