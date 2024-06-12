Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Camping World has raised its dividend by an average of 64.0% annually over the last three years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 298,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.37 and a beta of 2.57. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

