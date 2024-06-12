Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 635,290 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.64% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 145,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,612. The stock has a market cap of $262.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

