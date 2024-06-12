Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,881 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 4.41% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TPLE traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.16. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $25.14.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

