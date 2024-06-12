Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.77% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $364,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.13. 23,612 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

