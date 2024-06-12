Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,626 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEM. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,084,000 after purchasing an additional 32,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,372,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,091,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 586,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. 34,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $950.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

