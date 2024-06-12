Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,577,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 532,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after buying an additional 349,534 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 447,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,926. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

