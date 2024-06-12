Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAR. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $571,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS BMAR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. 2,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

