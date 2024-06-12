Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,083 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,105,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,645,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 87,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 50,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $583,000.

NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. 54,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,522. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

