Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,092 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,685,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,870,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

