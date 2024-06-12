Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter.

BSCU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. 152,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,081. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

