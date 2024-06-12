Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 759,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 335,448 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 198,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 571,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 55,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. 213,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,203. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

