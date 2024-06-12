Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.67. The company had a trading volume of 652,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,935. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $131.16 and a 12 month high of $179.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

