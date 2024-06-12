Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,756. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.82.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 500 shares of company stock valued at $55,280 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

