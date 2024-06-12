Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

ARKG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,883 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

