Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 889 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 675.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.95. 51,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

