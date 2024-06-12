Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,513 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 226.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $8.27 on Tuesday, hitting $328.13. The company had a trading volume of 625,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.15 and a 200-day moving average of $362.48. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.42 and a 1 year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

