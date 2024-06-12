Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 27,773 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGMS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

CGMS stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $26.97. 210,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,214. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

