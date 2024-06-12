Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,299 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $257,189,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $67,354,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,194 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,357 shares of company stock worth $816,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,747,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

