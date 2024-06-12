Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Bought by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods comprises about 1.8% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6,480.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 239,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2,543.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,520,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.56. 255,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

