BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the May 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BuzzFeed Stock Performance
Shares of BZFDW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 42,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,695. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22.
BuzzFeed Company Profile
