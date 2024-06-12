BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the May 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of BZFDW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 42,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,695. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BuzzFeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.