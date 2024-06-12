Brown Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,043 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,895 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS UAUG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,662 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

